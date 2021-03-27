Lucas Hernandez wants Theo in France squad

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez wants to see AC Milan left-back and his brother Theo Hernandez selected for France by national team coach Didier Deschamps in the future.

The older Hernandez brother featured in their latest 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Wednesday evening in a 2022 World Cup qualifier but the Rossoneri defender is yet to earn a cap and the Bayern full-back hopes that changes soon.

“Theo is doing great from an attacking point of view,” Lucas said in a press conference. “Personally, I hope that he can be here with us one day but it is not a choice that I can make.

“Since he signed for Milan, he has improved a lot and you can see it in every match. He scores goals and makes assists repeatedly.

“He is my brother so I am biased but he is also an excellent player. I like him a lot and I wish to see him here in the national team soon.”