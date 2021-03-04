Man United want Lautaro or Skriniar for unpaid Lukaku fee

Inter’s failure to pay part of their payment to Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku has resulted in the English club targeting some of the Nerazzurri’s top players as compensation.

The two players said to interest the Red Devils as compensation are Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skriniar, one of the two being chosen to cover the €50 million that they’re owed.

The Belgian striker’s fee – to be paid in parts – hasn’t been paid by the Serie A giants as off-field issues continue to hamper them, and now those issues are putting their playing staff in the spotlight, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Antonio Conte will be hoping that whatever happens at boardroom level won’t spill over onto the pitch as he continues to lead his side toward the Scudetto.

Inter face Parma away in Serie A on Thursday night with the chance to increase their lead to six points.