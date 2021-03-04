McKennie signed permanently, Morata and Chiesa next

After the official announcement that Weston McKennie completed his permanent move to from Schalke, two more loan signings are to be made permanent by the Bianconeri.

McKennie’s buyout option was activated by , making the loan move for the American midfielder permanent one for €18.5 million. And now the Bianconeri have similar plans for both Federico Chiesa and .

Both players are on loan with options to extend further – although Chiesa’s second year will end in a permanent offer depending on conditions being met – but the club need to make their mind up to whether Morata is worth further investment.

All that remains to be seen is whether Juventus decide to extend Morata’s deal further or to tie him up full-time in order to avoid the possibility of him going elsewhere.

 

