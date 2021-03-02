Medical director: For fans to return we need to vaccinate

Medical director Francesco Vaia has stated that vaccinations against COVID-19 will have to ramped up in Italy before fans can return to stadiums.

It has now been over a year since Serie A stadiums were full due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and many fans are desperate to return to the terraces.

Vaia sympathises with these fans, saying: “The world of football has for some time been focusing on a problem that is at the heart of all Italians: when will we be able to return to the stadiums?”.

He was quick to explain that there is one key thing that has to happen first, which is vaccinations.

“Today the answer is even clearer. We have only one path: we need to vaccinate”.

He went on to produce a sort of rallying cry to supporters, pushing people to get vaccinated when they can.

“If we vaccinate everyone we could return to enjoy the spectacle of sport, theater, and cinema, to regain possession of our lives. Give us more doses, we will vaccinate more people.

“We will get out of this pandemic and return to normal.”