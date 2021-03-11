Oddo: I didn’t think Calabria was worthy of AC Milan

Former AC Milan full-back Massimo Oddo has revealed that he didn’t think Davide Calabria would ever be good enough for the club.

This is an opinion many held about Calabria as he struggled to impress and hold down a starting place. This season though the 24-year-old has become a star performer for Milan, as Oddo points out.

“He’s doing well, he has grown a lot,” Oddo told the club’s Twitch channel. “I’m frank and sincere, two years ago I didn’t believe in him much, I didn’t think he was a player worthy of Milan. A good player but not up to the level of Milan.

“He has been really good, compliments must be paid to him. He seems to be one of those guys who wants to get there, in today’s football there are fewer of them. A very humble boy, who wants to learn and wants to improve.”

Oddo believes it was Calabria’s mindset that has allowed him to reach new heights this season.

“Talent counts but your head counts even more,” Oddo said. “If you have the right mindset, it allows you to overcome many limits.”