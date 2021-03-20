Pallotta admits hiring Monchi was a mistake

Former Roma president James Pallotta has admitted that hiring Monchi as sporting director was the biggest mistake he made during his time in charge of the Giallorossi.

The Spaniard was hired by I Lupi in 2017 after he had turned Sevilla into a competitive team, winning five UEFA Cup/Europa League titles by that time.

However, his spell in the Italian capital was not as impressive despite the side reaching the Champions League semi-finals in 2017/18, making a number of questionable and obscure transfers.

Pallotta went on Twitter to respond to a number of comments in regards to Monchi and his successor Gianluca Petrachi.

One tweet said: “Relying completely on Monchi was Pallotta’s greatest fault,” which Pallotta replied in agreement.

Another person asked the former Roma president why Petrachi was kicked out, to which he responded, “Ask Guido,” referring to club CEO Guido Fienga.

In another tweet, the Italian-American was asked who was the better director out of Monchi and Petrachi, and Pallotta said, ” Seriously. Petrachi by country mile at the end of the day.”

Pallotta was president of Roma from 2012 until 2020, then sold to the club to his compatriot Dan Friedkin.

