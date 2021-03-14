Paratici: It’s a privilege to have Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has jumped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star has come in for criticism since Juventus’ Champions League elimination against Porto in midweek, with many branding his move to Turin a failure.

But Paratici insists that he’s happy to have the former Real Madrid forward at the club, and that the No.7 will feature as an important part of their future.

“I grew up in a small town and this kind of talk was common in the bar and parish about [Gianni] Rivera, [Roberto] Baggio, [Michel] Platini,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“He [Ronaldo] scored 41 goals in 38 games in 2020. He’s the top scorer in Serie A and has won five Ballon d’Ors.

“It’s a privilege for us to have Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. We enjoy having him. Is he part of our future? He certainly represents it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a first-half hat-trick as Juventus faced Cagliari on Sunday evening.