Pioli undecided between Tomori and Romagnoli

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has remained coy on who his starting centre-backs will be against Udinese on Wednesday night.

The Rossoneri captain Alessio Romagnoli was dropped by Pioli for the 2-1 away win over Roma at the weekend, favouring Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori.

The Englishman put in a fantastic performance, fueling speculation that Romagnoli may struggle to get back into the side.

When asked at the pre-match press conference who will start against Udinese, Pioli said: “We will choose the starting XI only tomorrow [Wednesday] morning. For me, it is fortunate to be able to choose between great players”.

Pioli’s subsequent comment hinted that it could be Tomori who gets the nod, in order to gain consistency.

“It is true we have beaten a great team,” he said, “but we want to give continuity and it will be important from this point of view.”