PODCAST: Another week Awaiting Arrival of Away Team
Conor Clancy Date: 5th March 2021 at 1:00pm
Written by:

There was a midweek round of Serie A this week, so the Forza is here to talk you through the nonsense.

It’s just Kevin Pogorzelski joining Conor Clancy this time, though that didn’t stop the veteran from rambling on in typical fashion.

There was some more chat, a discussion of the most ludicrous penalty you’re likely to see conceded, and an awful lot more.

For the lot, listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, us a review!

 

