PODCAST: Cristiano Ronaldo answers questions that nobody asked

PODCAST: Cristiano Ronaldo answers questions that nobody asked
Conor Clancy Date: 15th March 2021 at 10:09am
Written by:

What a week of Round 27 was! There were goals, goals, and more goals scored as only Milan and Roma failed to net and the Forza Football Podcast is here to talk through it all.

It’s just Kevin Pogorzelski joining Conor Clancy this time in Vito Doria‘s absence, but they still managed to go off on tangents and ramble on about things nobody cares about.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of a lot of chat, while attention also turned to Inter, AC Milan, the continuously brilliant , and a whole lot more.

For the lot, listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!

 

Related articles