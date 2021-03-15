PODCAST: Cristiano Ronaldo answers questions that nobody asked

What a week of Serie A Round 27 was! There were goals, goals, and more goals scored as only AC Milan and Roma failed to net and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk through it all.

It’s just Kevin Pogorzelski joining Conor Clancy this time in Vito Doria‘s absence, but they still managed to go off on tangents and ramble on about things nobody cares about.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of a lot of chat, while attention also turned to Inter, AC Milan, the continuously brilliant Luis Muriel, and a whole lot more.

For the lot, listen to this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!