There’s been more Serie A this weekend and Inter took a huge step towards the Scudetto with a Monday night win over Atalanta.

Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria are here to talk through all of the action on the Forza Italian Football Podcast.

?

There were a lot of goals across the weekend, so there was plenty to talk about on this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!