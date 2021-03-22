PODCAST: Inter win even when they don’t play

Conor Clancy Date: 22nd March 2021 at 2:53pm
Written by:

The Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk through an exciting last round of Serie A before the international .

AC , Atalanta and Napoli were the big winners in Round 28, with Juventus and Inter not playing.

Vito Doria returned to join Kevin Pogorzelski and host Conor Clancy, meaning a dramatic return of The Game That Nobody Cares About.

There was a lot to discuss, so have listen to this week’s pod.

