PODCAST: Inter win even when they don’t play

The Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk through an exciting last round of Serie A before the international break.

AC Milan, Atalanta and Napoli were the big winners in Round 28, with Juventus losing and Inter not playing.

Vito Doria returned to join Kevin Pogorzelski and host Conor Clancy, meaning a dramatic return of The Game That Nobody Cares About.

There was a lot to discuss, so have listen to this week’s pod.

