There’s no Serie A this week, but the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here with a treat for you all anyway.

Conor Clancy sat down to speak with Jonathan Grade – author of ‘Golazzo: The Football Italia Years’ about his book and the time he spent working on the iconic television show in the 1990s.

For those interested, Jonathan’s book is available in paperback and on kindle here.

?

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!