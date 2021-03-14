Politano piles more misery on AC Milan

A solitary goal from Matteo Politano was enough for Napoli to register a 1-0 victory away to AC Milan on Sunday evening in Serie A.

It was a game lacking in quality play, but had its moments of drama, with Ante Rebic being sent off for the Rossoneri in the dying minutes of the game.

Although both teams tried to create chances in the first half, both goalkeepers were kept relatively quiet. AC Milan’s best opportunity came when Rafael Leao shot straight at David Ospina while Napoli came close with a Piotr Zielinski effort that was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Partenopei took the lead four minutes into the second half when Zielinski played a through-ball to Politano, who controlled the ball with his left foot and then beat Donnarumma with an angled drive from his non-preferred right foot.

Napoli came close to making it 2-0 when Fabian Ruiz hit a powerful volley with his left foot but Donnarumma was able to parry the ball away.

AC Milan kept searching for the equaliser, with substitute Rebic providing a cross for Leao, who once again shot straight at Ospina. A Sandro Tonali free-kick was headed at goal by Rebic but Ospina made a fine save from that attempt.

Rossoneri left-back Theo Hernandez was given a yellow card for a reckless foul on Victor Osimhen while there was a VAR review on a potential penalty before that. After a long delay, Fabrizio Pasqua finally decided not to award the Diavolo a penalty and started the play again.

Rebic was shown a straight red card for dissent in injury time while Osimhen squandered a chance to double the Partenopei at the end.

Milan are now nine points behind city rivals Inter in the Serie A table in second place while Napoli share fifth place with Roma on 50 points.