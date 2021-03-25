Polverosi: Mancini’s Azzurri play beautifully

Italy are set to kick off their World Cup 2022 qualification campaign against Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday night and Azzurri fans are in for a treat.

Roberto Mancini’s men will aim to bring joy to fans of Italy and Italian football in what has been an otherwise underwhelming year for Serie A clubs in Europe so we’re in for a treat.

“Italy give us the most beautiful football,” journalist Alberto Polverosi told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“We were left deluded by our clubs but Mancini has created a real squad, with a strong brand of football and with clear ideas.

“He’s created a squad that we can all be proud of.”

Polverosi then detailed why he believes Azzurri fans should be excited.

“The fact that our teams were eliminated [from the Champions League] could be worrying, but it isn’t at all,” he said.

“So far, Mancini’s reign has seen Italy grow and win, playing a technical and intelligent style of football.”