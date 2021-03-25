Polverosi: Mancini’s Azzurri play beautifully

Polverosi: Mancini’s Azzurri play beautifully
Date: 25th March 2021 at 12:58pm
Written by:

Italy are set to off their World Cup 2022 qualification campaign against Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday night and Azzurri fans are in for treat.

Roberto Mancini’s men will aim to bring joy to fans of Italy and Italian football in what has been an otherwise underwhelming year for Serie A clubs in so we’re in for a treat.

“Italy give us the most beautiful football,” Alberto Polverosi told Il .

“We were left deluded by our clubs but Mancini has created a real squad, with a strong brand of football and with clear ideas.

“He’s created a squad that we can all be proud of.”

Polverosi then detailed why he believes Azzurri fans should be excited.

“The fact that our teams were eliminated [from the Champions League] could be worrying, but it isn’t at all,” he said.

“So far, Mancini’s reign has seen Italy grow and win, playing a technical and intelligent style of football.”

 

Related articles