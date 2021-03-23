Prandelli resigns from Fiorentina

Cesare Prandelli has stepped down from his role as Fiorentina boss.

The ex-Italy coach had succeeded Beppe Iachini at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this season, and had managed to make La Viola somewhat more consistent on the pitch.

Now, though, Prandelli has walked away for “reasons beyond football”

“Fiorentina can confirm that Cesare Prandelli has resigned as Fiorentina coach,” read a statement on Tuesday.

“Prandelli offered his resignation on Tuesday and – with great sadness – the club has accepted his decision, acknowledging that the reasons behind this go beyond football.

“Over the past few months, Prandelli has given everything as coach, showing once again the deep bond that links him to Fiorentina and the city of Florence.

“President Rocco Commisso, the senior management, the squad and all the Fiorentina fans would like to thank Prandelli and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours, both personally and professionally.”