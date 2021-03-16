Primavera Roundup: Roma jump top, Inter and Juventus fall

Week 15 of the 2020/21 Campionato Primavera 1 came to a conclusion on Monday afternoon with Roma sitting on top of the table at the end of the round.

The Giallorossi earned a 1-0 victory against Bologna in the final match of the round and they probably should have won by more.

Coached by Alberto De Rossi, father of Roma legend Daniele, the Lupi created an abundance of chances to score in open play but a penalty awarded for handball was converted by Tommaso Milanese 11 minutes from time.

Putting the Primavera back on top! ? Tommaso Milanese’s penalty was the difference on Monday against Bologna, as they went first in the table again.

Roma’s victory meant that Inter dropped to second since they played out a scoreless draw against Atalanta on Saturday. Biscione midfielder Mattia Sangalli got his marching orders after collecting two yellow cards for fouls.

Sampdoria are now outright third after they defeated Torino 3-0 while Juventus lost by the same score to Cagliari.

Nik Prelec opened the scoring for Il Doria with a header while Emanuel Ercolano and Adam Obert added goals from long range. Blucerchiati goalkeeper Petar Zovko also saved a penalty from Granata captain Jean Freddi Greco.

Juventus coach Andrea Bonatti had left Primavera 1 leading goalscorer, Marco Da Graca, on the bench but they were 1-0 down thanks to an own goal after the striker came on in the 54th minute. As soon as he did, Cagliari doubled their lead through Gianluca Contini and then Giammarco Schirru added the third.

At the bottom end, Ascoli got their first victory of the season by defeating Lazio by the solitary goal.

Round 15 results:

Torino 0-3 Sampdoria

Cagliari 3-0 Juventus

Inter 0-0 Atalanta

Ascoli 1-0 Lazio

SPAL 2-3 Empoli

Fiorentina 1-1 Sassuolo

Genoa 0-0 AC Milan

Roma 1-0 Bologna

Campionato Primavera 1 standings: