Primavera Roundup: Roma jump top, Inter and Juventus fall
Vito Doria Date: 16th March 2021 at 2:21pm
Week 15 of the 2020/21 1 came to a conclusion on Monday afternoon with Roma sitting on top of the table at the end of the round.

The Giallorossi earned a 1-0 victory against Bologna in the final match of the round and they probably should have won by more.

Coached by Alberto De Rossi, father of Roma legend Daniele, the Lupi created an abundance of chances to in open play but a penalty awarded for handball was converted by 11 minutes from time.

Roma’s victory meant that Inter dropped to second since they played out a scoreless draw against Atalanta on Saturday. Biscione Mattia Sangalli got his marching orders after collecting two yellow cards for fouls.

Sampdoria are now outright third after they defeated Torino 3-0 while Juventus lost by the same score to Cagliari.

Nik Prelec opened the scoring for Il Doria with a header while Emanuel Ercolano and Adam Obert added goals from long range. Blucerchiati goalkeeper Petar Zovko also saved a penalty from Granata captain Jean Freddi Greco.

Juventus coach Andrea Bonatti had left Primavera 1 leading goalscorer, Marco Da Graca, on the bench but they were 1-0 down thanks to an own goal after the striker came on in the 54th minute. As soon as he did, Cagliari doubled their lead through Gianluca Contini and then Giammarco Schirru added the third.

At the bottom end, Ascoli got their first victory of the season by defeating Lazio by the solitary goal.

Round 15 :

Torino 0-3 Sampdoria
Cagliari 3-0 Juventus
Inter 0-0 Atalanta
Ascoli 1-0 Lazio
SPAL 2-3 Empoli
Fiorentina 1-1 Sassuolo
Genoa 0-0 AC Milan
Roma 1-0 Bologna

Campionato Primavera 1 standings:

 

