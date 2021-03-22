Primavera Roundup: Roma remain top, Sampdoria jump to second

Primavera Roundup: Roma remain top, Sampdoria jump to second
Vito Doria Date: 22nd March 2021 at 2:30pm
Written by:

Round 16 of the 2020/21 saw Roma maintain their place on top of the league table while there was a change for the second position.

The Giallorossi defeated bottom-placed Ascoli 2-0 on Sunday thanks to a goal from Riccardo Ciervo just before half-time while Nicola Zalewski added the second deep into stoppage time in the second half.

In one of the most important of the season, Sampdoria defeated 2-1 and leaped above them in the table.

Despite both teams creating sufficient chances to score, it was scoreless at half-time, but a Michael Brentan strike and a Simone Trimboli penalty gave Il Doria a 2-0 lead in the second half. The Nerazzurri pulled a goal back with a penalty of their own through Nicholas Bonfanti but it proved to be no more than a consolation.

Juventus and Atalanta ended the round in fourth and sixth place respectively after they produced an exciting 3-3 draw.

Alassane Sidibe and Alessandro Cortinovis gave a 2-0 lead in the first half but a powerful Matias Soule strike and an angled drive from Nikola Sekulov drew Juve level in the second. Sidibe scored his second and Atalanta’s third with six minutes remaining but La Vecchia Signora equalised again with a Fabio Miretti effort from outside of the penalty area.

Near the bottom end of the table, Fiorentina travelled away to Bologna and managed to register 4-2 victory in the match of the round.

Round 16 results:

AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Sampdoria 2-1 Inter
Empoli 2-1 Sassuolo
Juventus 3-3 Atalanta
Lazio 3-0 Torino
Roma 2-0 Ascoli
SPAL 1-2 Genoa
Bologna 2-4 Fiorentina

1 standings

 

Related articles