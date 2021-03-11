PSG contingent continue to fly Italy’s flag in Europe

With Juventus being knocked out of the Champions League by Porto, Italy lost a number of its representatives. Thanks to Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Barcelona however, the Italian flag is still flying high.

The disappointing two-legged defeat for Andrea Pirlo’s side meant the likes of Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernadeschi will all play no further part in the tournament.

PSG on the other hand have a strong Italian contingent in their ranks, meaning Alessandro Florenzi, Moise Kean and Marco Verratti will all be representing Italy in the quarter-finals.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmeiri could be joining them if Chelsea make it past Atletico Madrid, but based on the 4-1 home defeat Lazio suffered against Bayern, it looks very unlikely any if their Italians will be progressing.

It would take a big performance but Atalanta could still progress, meaning Italians such as Marco Sportiello, Matteo Pessina, and Mattia Caldara will continue to be involved. They’ll need to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered at the Gewiss Stadium in the first leg.