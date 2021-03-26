Rabiot: Everything is more complicated at Juventus

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been discussing the differences between playing for France and Juventus.

Rabiot is currently with the French squad for a set of World Cup qualifiers. When asked what the difference was between playing for Les Bleus and for Andrea Pirlo’s Juve, he cited fixture congestion as an issue in Italy.

“Here it is going quite well, while at Juve everything is more complicated from a collective point of view,” Rabiot said.

“I always try to give my best and I play a lot, but it is difficult to always get good results by taking the field every three days.”

The 25-year-old midfielder did suggest, however, that Pirlo is a fan of how hard he works for the team.

“I try to do my best every time, he [Pirlo] likes this.”