Rabiot: Everything is more complicated at Juventus
Date: 26th March 2021 at 5:45am
Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been discussing the differences between playing for and Juventus.

Rabiot is currently with the French squad for a set of . When asked what the difference was between playing for Les Bleus and for Andrea Pirlo’s Juve, he cited fixture congestion as an issue in .

“Here it is going quite , while at Juve everything is more complicated from a collective point of view,” Rabiot said.

“I always try to give my and I play a lot, but it is difficult to always get good results by taking the field every three days.”

The 25-year-old midfielder did suggest, however, that Pirlo is a fan of how hard he works for the team.

“I try to do my best every time, he [Pirlo] likes this.”

 

