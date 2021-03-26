Raiola: Mkhitaryan’s Roma dependent on Champions League

Date: 26th March 2021 at 12:21pm
Divisive agent Mino Raiola has suggested that Mkhitaryan will only stay at Roma if the Giallorossi secure Champions League football for the 2021/22 season.

The Roma hierarchy made it clear to the Armenian that they’d like him to trigger the clause in his contract, but he’s not yet confirmed if he’ll be staying in .

Raiola has now suggested the need to qualify for the Champions League, and if they do the 32-year-old will definitely stick around.

This puts a lot of pressure on coach Paolo , who has endured an inconsistent season so far. That being said, Roma are just five points from fourth place.

They’re also into the quarter-finals of the Europa League. If they manage to win that tournament, they’ll secure Champions League football in 2021/22.

 

