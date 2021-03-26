Raiola: Mkhitaryan’s Roma dependent on Champions League

Divisive agent Mino Raiola has suggested that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will only stay at Roma if the Giallorossi secure Champions League football for the 2021/22 season.

The Roma hierarchy made it clear to the Armenian that they’d like him to trigger the extension clause in his contract, but he’s not yet confirmed if he’ll be staying in Rome.

Raiola has now suggested the club need to qualify for the Champions League, and if they do the 32-year-old will definitely stick around.

This puts a lot of pressure on coach Paolo Fonseca, who has endured an inconsistent season so far. That being said, Roma are just five points away from fourth place.

They’re also into the quarter-finals of the Europa League. If they manage to win that tournament, they’ll secure Champions League football in 2021/22.