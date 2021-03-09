Robinho’s nine-year prison sentence confirmed by Court of Appeal

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho has had his nine-year prison sentence confirmed by the Milan Court of Appeal.

Robinho, 37, was handed the sentence in December for his participation in a gang rape that took place in Italy in 2013, for which he was initially found guilty in 2017.

The court determined that Robinho had “belittled” and “brutally humiliated” the victim, who was celebrating her 23rd birthday on the night of the incident at a well-known Milan venue, as reported by La Repubblica.

Now, Robinho had 45 days to appeal to the Supreme Court of Cassation, the highest court of appeal, or the court of last resort in Italy.

The former Milan forward has been sentenced alongside his friend, Ricardo Falco.