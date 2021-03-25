Roma eyeing two Serie A goalkeepers

Roma are eyeing two of Serie A’s most highly-rated goalkeepers as they look to strengthen for next season.

The Giallorossi’s general manager – Tiago Pinto – is said to have met with agent Giuseppe Riso to discuss potential moves for one of two goalkeepers.

According to Il Corriere della Sera, those players are Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta and Udinese’s Juan Musso, both 26 years of age.

Gollini seems to have somewhat failed to convince in Bergamo of late, often losing his position to Marco Sportiello, much to the dismay of certain sections of La Dea’s supporters.

Musso, on the other hand, is highly sought after and is likely to attract the attention of many other clubs, especially if Udinese give the green light for potential offers.