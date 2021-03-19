Roma face Ajax in Europa League quarter-finals

Roma have been drawn against Ajax in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Giallorossi beat Shakhtar Donetsk comfortably over two legs to reach the quarter-finals, having already eliminated Sporting Clube de Braga in the Round of 32.

Ajax, meanwhile, beat Lille and Young Boys to make it this far, having fallen into the competition from the Champions League, where they finished third in their group as Liverpool and Atalanta progressed to the knockout rounds.

Roma could face AC Milan’s eliminators Manchester United should both progress to the semi-finals. United will meet Spanish side Granda in their quarter-final tie.

The quarter-finals will be played on Thursday, April 8, while the return legs will take place on April 15.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, April 29 and the second legs on May 6.

The draw in full is as follows:

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Praha

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal