Roma icon Totti: “I’ll die at this club”

Former Roma captain Francesco Totti admitted he is yet to discuss a return to the Lupi with president Dan Friedkin, but insisted he would die at the club.

Totti spent his entire career with his boyhood club and became Roma’s record appearance maker and goalscorer, netting 307 times in 786 matches before retiring in 2017.

The 44-year-old then took on a directorial role at the Giallorossi but left following a dispute with former owner James Pallotta and Totti admitted he was hurt to leave but felt he had no other option but to resign.

“I am very sorry to not be at Roma anymore, it was more than a second home and almost a first one to me,” Totti declared in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “I grew up there and I will die there.

“For me it was unthinkable to leave but I found myself with my back against the wall and could not escape. I took this drastic, ugly decision to leave out of respect for myself and for the fans.”

Following the takeover of Roma by Friedkin from Pallotta last summer, it has been suggested that Totti could be in line for a return, but the former Italy international insisted he was focused on his current role as an agent in the immediate future.

“I’ve never thought about it and I’m not thinking about it now. I’m currently doing another job and I want to complete this adventure. Then maybe in two, five, 10 years, who knows. In life, never say never. If there is an opportunity then I’ll meet them,” Totti concluded.