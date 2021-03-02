Roma may move for Arsenal forward

Roma may look to add Alexandre Lacazette to their forward line next season, as the Arsenal striker’s contract draws to a close.

Roma and Atletico Madrid attempted to sign the Frenchman last summer as he looked very close to leaving Arsenal, but he decided to stay for another season in North London.

With his contract expiring in Summer 2022 and no new deal on the horizon, the chance for a cut-price deal is clear for all to see.

According to football.london, Mikel Arteta is happy to let the former Lyon man depart for the right price.

The move to Roma last summer failed because both the fee and the wages were too much for the Giallorossi, but with just one year left on his contract that situation will become easier to solve.

Monaco and Atletico Madrid are also rumoured to be interested in a Summer move.