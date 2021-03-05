Roma midfielder out for a month with thigh injury

Jordan Veretout suffered a thigh injury in Roma’s 2-1 victory against his former club Fiorentina and the French midfielder will be unavailable for a month.

The 28-year-old was replaced by Pedro in the second half against the Gigliati on Wednesday evening and he is expected to miss some key matches.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, tests were conducted at Villa Stuart in Rome and they confirmed Veretout’s muscular injury. As a result, he will miss the Serie A clashes with Genoa, Parma, and Napoli as well as the both legs of the Round of 16 tie against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League.

At this stage, the Frenchman is expected to make his Giallorossi return around early April.

Veretout has played in 24 Serie A matches so far in 2020/21, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists. In the Europa League, the midfielder has played five times, finding the back of the net once and laying on three goals.