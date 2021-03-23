Roma ready to extend Veretout’s contract amidst Napoli interest

Roma are keen to tie midfielder Jordan Veretout down to a new contract in a bid to ward off interest from Napoli.

The Frenchman has shone in midfield for the Giallorossi this season, scoring 11 goals as Paulo Fonseca’s side battle for European qualification in Serie A and have reached the Europa League Quarter-Finals.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma president Dan Friedkin wants to ensure Veretout remains at the Stadio Olimpico, after his agent had discussed interest from Napoli.

Indeed, the Giallorossi chief has already begun making plans for the future with Veretout firmly involved and is ready to begin discussions over a new deal for the 28-year-old.

Veretout joined Roma from fellow Serie A outfit Fiorentina in 2019 on an initial season-long loan, before the move was converted into a permanent transfer last summer.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has scored 18 goals in 75 appearances for Roma, including 10 in Serie A this season.