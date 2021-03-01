Roma want Musso to replace Pau Lopez

Pau Lopez’s errors against AC Milan as Roma lost on Sunday has raised new doubts about the goalkeeper’s suitability to the Giallorossi.

The Spaniard made some bad mistakes with the ball at his feet, including one that led to Ante Rebic’s game-winning goal for the Rossoneri.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Roma will change their goalkeeper next season and their top choice is Udinese’s Juan Musso.

Contact between the club and the player has already happened, as Roma tried to sign the Argentinian last season too.

Inter are also interested in Musso as Samir Handanovic’s heir but as of right now the Nerazzurri, on the contrary of Roma, can’t offer him a starting role for next season

Udinese set the price-tag at €25 million. Roma will try to low down the price by paying €10 million cash and using other players as compensatory measures.