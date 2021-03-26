Roma want to extend Mancini’s contract

Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto has suggested that the club are working to extend Gianluca Mancini’s contract by a year.

Interest from big European clubs in the central defender has started to increase, so Roma are hoping they can deter clubs from sniffing around the ex-Atalanta defender with a new contract.

The new deal would see a pay rise for the 24-year-old, and keep him at the club until 2025 rather than 2024, which is when his current deal runs out.

There are lots of big clubs who will be in the market for centre-backs this coming summer, and given his age and quality, it’s likely Roma will be fielding some sizeable bids from big teams.

They’ll be hoping that Mancini will sign an extension rather than pursue a move to a bigger side. Champions League qualification could be a key factor in whether he decides to stay in Rome or not.