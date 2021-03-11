Rugani: I feel alive at Cagliari and I’m not here as a stop-gap

Date: 11th March 2021 at 3:30pm
Daniele Rugani says that he feels happy in Cagliari and that he’ll speak to Casteddu first if he’s to permanently from Juventus.

The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role in helping the Rossoblu turn their season around, scoring once in six games as the Sardinia’s begin to lay their survival foundations.

“I needed trust and I’ve found it here,” Rugani told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If people think I’m here to fill a gap then go back to Juventus, they’re wrong. I wanted to feel alive.”

The signed a deal until the end of the season and has also helped Cagliari keep two clean sheets in his six games for the club and is now looking for a more permanent move, even hinting that Cagliari owner, Tommaso , could make him a permanent offer.

“I don’t know what the holds,” he added. “But if Cagliari are happy with me then I can sit down and talk to them first.”

 

