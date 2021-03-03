Rugani the hero as Cagliari win again

Leonardo Semplici’s good start at Cagliari continued on Wednesday night as the Casteddu claimed a 1-0 win over Bologna.

Daniele Rugani was the unlikely hero for Cagliari, scoring the game’s only goal to take his side out of the relegation zone.

Following the weekend’s win against Crotone in what was Semplici’s debut and a relegation six-pointer, Gli Isolani were desperate for another good showing to build some momentum coming into the season’s decisive stage.

Rugani opened the scoring with just 19 minutes played, grabbing his first goal since returning to Serie A this season.

Cagliari almost had a second late on, only for Leonardo Pavoletti to see his headed effort cleared off the line.

Semplici’s side are now a point above Torino in 18th, though Toro do have two games in hand.