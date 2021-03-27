Serie A clubs to fight for Torino striker

Andrea Belotti is unlikely to sign a contract renewal with Torino and the likes of Roma and AC Milan will try to lure him away from I Granata.

The 27-year-old has a contract with the Torinese club until June 2022 but their struggles on the pitch might prompt their captain to look elsewhere for another challenge.

Il Messaggero reports that Belotti does not have an agent and has his wife, as well as a lawyer, to act on his behalf instead. Clubs are now taking his lowered market value into consideration and they will be eager to capitalise on that.

Roma want to sign him as a permanent replacement for Bosnian veteran Edin Dzeko if he leaves while AC Milan hope to have the upper hand in the negotiations for Il Gallo after they signed French midfielder Soualiho Meite in January.

Napoli might also consider signing Belotti but their interest does not seem to be as strong as the Giallorossi and Rossoneri.

The Italian international has scored 11 goals in 25 Serie A games so far in 2020/21.