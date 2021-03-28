Serie A Femminile Roundup: Juventus hit Bari for nine, Milan dominate the derby

There were plenty of goals in Serie A Femminile this weekend as the top five all recorded important wins.

Juventus continued to dominate as they thrashed bottom side Pink Bari 9-1 at home, with Cristiana Girelli picking up four goals. Bari remain rooted at the bottom of the table with just one win all season.

AC Milan came out on top in the Derby della Madonnina, coming from behind to beat city rivals Inter 4-1. That win sees them consolidate their place in second, leaving Inter down in eighth. Milan’s Valentina Giacinti had an amazing game as she scored all four of the Rossoneri’s goals.

Sassuolo put five past Florentia away from home to win 5-1 and keep the pressure on Milan for that second Champions League spot. They stay five points behind, but the two play each other soon, in Round 21.

Eternal learning ? so nicely put @ConJClancy, thanks so much for your time! ?? In ?? https://t.co/Hap7EWaaOn — Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) March 22, 2021

Roma stay fourth after beating San Marino 2-0 at home.

There was a thrilling contest in Naples as Napoli fought back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 against Empoli, only to concede an equaliser by Norma Cinotti – who has spoken with Forza Italian Football recently, with the interview to be published in the coming days – with five minutes to play.



A win would have seen Napoli move two points clear of the relegation zone. The late goal took the weekend tally to 31 goals from six games.

Fiorentina comfortably won 2-0 away at Hellas Verona to stay within five points of fourth-placed Roma. Louise Quinn, who spoke exclusively to Forza Italian Football recently, scored a powerful header for La Viola to open the scoring.