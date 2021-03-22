Serie A Femminile Roundup: Napoli move closer to safety, Juventus take another step towards glory

There were key results at both ends of the Serie A Femminile table this weekend. Napoli moved to within one point of safety, whilst Juventus overcame Fiorentina to keep strolling towards the title.
1??6??ª Giornata #SerieAFemminile @TIM_vision
? La classifica aggiornata ??
— FIGC Calcio Femminile (@FIGCfemminile) March 21, 2021
Napoli’s win came at home against Florentia San Gimignano, as they comfortably beat the fifth-placed side 3-1. The win takes them to one point behind San Marino, who sit one place above the relegation zone. San Marino suffered an expected 2-0 defeat at home to Sassuolo, who remain in third.
Juve were given a tough game by Fiorentina, which is rare considering they’ve now won all 16 games this season. The game was level at 1-1 until just before half-time, with Lana Clelland having scored a stunner for La Viola, when Andrea Staskova scored her second of the game to put Juve 2-1 up.
Fiorentina defender Louise Quinn, meanwhile, gave an exclusive interview to Forza Italian Football this week.
? Capolavoro.#ForzaViola ? #Fiorentina #SerieAFemminile #FiorentinaJuve pic.twitter.com/EWA4R8f1Os
— ACF Fiorentina Femminile (@ACF_Womens) March 21, 2021
The most entertaining game of the weekend was in Rome. In a game featuring an exquisite Marija Banusic overhead kick as well as a back-heeled goal from Lindsey Thomas, Roma ran out 4-3 winners over Inter.
The remaining two games saw expected results. AC Milan ran out 1-0 winners at home to Empoli to cement their position in 2nd, and bottom side Pink Sport Bari lost 2-0 at home to Hellas Verona. Bari have still won just one game all season, losing the other 15.
Next weekend sees a Milan derby, and a potential cricket score as Juventus take on Bari.