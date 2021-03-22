Serie A Femminile Roundup: Napoli move closer to safety, Juventus take another step towards glory

There were key results at both ends of the Serie A Femminile table this weekend. Napoli moved to within one point of safety, whilst Juventus overcame Fiorentina to keep strolling towards the title.

Napoli’s win came at home against Florentia San Gimignano, as they comfortably beat the fifth-placed side 3-1. The win takes them to one point behind San Marino, who sit one place above the relegation zone. San Marino suffered an expected 2-0 defeat at home to Sassuolo, who remain in third.

Juve were given a tough game by Fiorentina, which is rare considering they’ve now won all 16 games this season. The game was level at 1-1 until just before half-time, with Lana Clelland having scored a stunner for La Viola, when Andrea Staskova scored her second of the game to put Juve 2-1 up.

Fiorentina defender Louise Quinn, meanwhile, gave an exclusive interview to Forza Italian Football this week.

The most entertaining game of the weekend was in Rome. In a game featuring an exquisite Marija Banusic overhead kick as well as a back-heeled goal from Lindsey Thomas, Roma ran out 4-3 winners over Inter.

The remaining two games saw expected results. AC Milan ran out 1-0 winners at home to Empoli to cement their position in 2nd, and bottom side Pink Sport Bari lost 2-0 at home to Hellas Verona. Bari have still won just one game all season, losing the other 15.

Next weekend sees a Milan derby, and a potential cricket score as Juventus take on Bari.