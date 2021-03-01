Serie A Player of the Week | Round 24

A double from Emmanuel Gyasi on Saturday afternoon helped Spezia recover a two-goal deficit against Parma and secure the Palermo-born striker Serie A Player of the Week for Round 24.

The Ducali scored twice inside the opening 25 minutes at the Stadio Alberto Picco, as they attempt to drag themselves out of the relegation places, but a second-half brace from the 27-year-old dealt another blow to their survival hopes.

It took Gyasi just seven minutes after the restart to score the first in Liguria, showing resourcefulness to turn a Giulio Maggiore cross into the net from close range with his hip and start the fightback.

Then, with 15 minutes remaining, showing his a poachers instinct once more, converting a low Daniele Verde cross past Luigi Sepe to equalise.