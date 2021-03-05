Serie A Player of the Week | Round 25

Atalanta stay fourth and further strengthen their hold on a Champions League qualification place, with a star showing from attacker Josip Ilicic winning Player of the Week for Round 25 in Serie A.

Bottom side Crotone were comprehensively beaten 5-1 by La Dea on Wednesday night at the Gewiss Stadium, with the Slovenian playing a part in three of the hosts goals against a side looking destined for relegation.

To open the scoring in Bergamo, the 33-year-old sent a wonderful arching cross that Robin Gosens headed home on 12 minutes and later slid a perfectly weighted pass through for Luis Muriel to add a third, after a defender fell trying to clear the danger.

With the former Palermo playmaker continually tormenting Lo Squalo, on 58 minutes he almost effortlessly stepped in-field and curled a 25-yard strike into the top corner.