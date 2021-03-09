Serie A Player of the Week | Round 26

With Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the starting line-up in Turin, fellow striker Alvaro Morata took on match winning duties for Juventus against Lazio and is crowned Serie A Player of the Week for Round 26.

The Bianconeri recorded a comfortable 3-1 victory over the Biancocelesti on Saturday night, to keep up the chase on league leaders Inter, with the Spaniard scoring a brace and providing an assist.

After the side from the capital took a deserved lead at the Juventus Stadium, the 28-year-old sent Adrien Rabiot through on goal to fire past Pepe Reina with a powerful drive, to ensure the pair went into the half time break level.

On 57 minutes, Morata then put Juventus ahead, providing the finish to a counter-attack and three minutes later converted a penalty to put the game beyond the visitors.