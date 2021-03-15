Serie A Player of the Week | Round 27

Dusan Vlahovic was at his clinical best in Serie A on Saturday night, to help Fiorentina secure a comprehensive 4-1 win at Benevento and took the Player of the Week award for Round 27.

The visitors always looked certain to take a valuable three points from the Stadio Ciro Vigorito, with the Belgrade-born youngster giving the Viola a 3-0 first half lead with an impressive hat-trick.

It took the 21-year-old just eight minutes to convert a low cross with his left foot, before scoring again from an almost identical position on 26 minutes, firing home a loose ball when the Stregoni failed to clear a corner kick properly.

In comparison, Vlahovic’s third was a stunning individual goal. Controlling a long ball from goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski on his chest, turning away from his marker and curling a long range effort into the top corner.