Serie A Player of the Week | Round 28

A cleansheet for Lorenzo Montipo in Turin helped Benevento secure a historic victory over Juventus on Sunday afternoon, as the goalkeeper was named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 28.

With Adolfo Giach giving Gli Stregoni the lead with 20 minutes to go, the visitors came under significant pressure from the Bianconeri, but held firm to leave the Allianz Stadium with a 1-0 win and three precious points.

Even before Benevento were forced to defend an unlikely lead against the reigning champions, the 25-year-old shotstopper had been in stunning form. Even making a wonderful acrobatic save from his own player, when a deflection seemed to be looping over him.

As the clocked ticked down in Turin, though, Montipo began a personal battle with Cristiano Ronaldo, twice thwarting the Portuguese superstar from close range and cementing himself as the hero.