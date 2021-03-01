Serie A Team of the Week | Round 24

Inter maintained top spot in Serie A with a 3-0 victory over Genoa while city rivals AC Milan registered a 2-1 win away to Roma.

Hellas Verona held Juventus to a 1-1 draw whereas Atalanta, Bologna, and Napoli earned 2-0 victories against Sampdoria, Lazio, and Benevento respectively.

Elsewhere, Cagliari got a much-needed win against Crotone, Spezia overcame a 2-0 deficit to draw against Parma, and Udinese needed just the solitary goal to defeat Fiorentina.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 24 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna

The Felsinei put in a superb display in defence against Lazio and the Polish goalkeeper made some crucial saves, none more important than his penalty save on Biancocelesti striker Ciro Immobile.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Demonstrated composure in defence and he was not afraid to advance from the back. Also posed a threat at dead-ball situations.

Adama Soumaoro – Bologna

His arrival has helped the Felsinei tighten the defence and he was not overwhelmed by the attacking threats of Lazio.

Robin Gosens – Atalanta (5 Team of the Week appearances)

The German international put in another dynamic performance on the left flank against Sampdoria and he scored his eighth Serie A goal for the season.

Matteo Darmian – Inter

Deputised for Achraf Hakimi at right wing-back and he did not look out of place in the Nerazzurri squad. Often got himself high up the pitch and scored the second goal for the Biscione.

Antonin Barak – Hellas Verona (3 apps)

Whenever the Gialloblu attacked, he played the right passes and used the ball wisely. Equalised for his team with a towering header and almost got into a position to score a winner against Juventus.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (4 apps)

The Argentine showed that he is clearly the main creator in the Zebrette midfield. Another peerless performance in the middle of the park and created the winning goal for Ilija Nestorovski.

Emmanuel Gyasi – Spezia

Was the hero in his team’s comeback against Parma, displaying the instincts of an opportunist striker to score twice in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (6 apps)

The Belgian striker was once again hard for opposition defenders to control with his strength and speed. Scored the first goal against Genoa and then was involved in the other two goals.

Leonardo Pavoletti – Cagliari

Played a vital part in the Isolani ending their winless streak. Scored the first goal with a header and then earned the penalty that Joao Pedro converted.

Dries Mertens – Napoli

Although he is not back to full fitness, the Partenopei veteran showed that he can still make an impact in attack. Provided some unpredictability and netted his team’s first goal.