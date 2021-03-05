Serie A Team of the Week | Round 25

Inter increased their lead in Serie A with a 2-1 victory away to Parma while AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw against Udinese and Juventus earned a 3-0 win against Spezia.

Atalanta thrashed Crotone 5-1, Sassuolo and Napoli were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw, and Roma beat Fiorentina 2-1.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona smashed Benevento 3-0 and Genoa held city rivals Sampdoria to a 1-1 draw.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 25 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Juan Musso – Udinese (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Until AC Milan were awarded a penalty, the Zebrette goalkeeper made some vital saves to ensure that they would return to Udine with at least a point.

Marco Davide Faraoni – Hellas Verona

The Gialloblu right wing-back gave the Benevento defence constant headaches. Made plenty of runs to the back post – one of them resulted in the opening goal – and he also had a hand in the third goal, which was scored by Kevin Lasagna.

Rodrigo Becao – Udinese

Marshalled the defence, nullified AC Milan’s attacking threats, and gave his team a surprise lead with a header.

Davide Zappacosta – Genoa

Dominated on the left flank in his battle with Sampdoria midfielder Antonio Candreva and he gave his team the lead in the Derby della Lanterna with a splendid strike.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (3 apps)

The Neroverdi winger was at the heart of many exciting moves for his team. His free-kick forced Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic into scoring an own goal, he scored the second Sassuolo goal from the penalty spot, and he hit the crossbar with another effort.

Amadou Diawara – Roma

Won many balls in midfield, disrupting many Fiorentina attacks, and he timed his run well into the penalty area to score the winner against Fiorentina.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (5 apps)

In a match in which the Rossoneri struggled, the Ivorian was still able to work hard and fight for the team. Scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, his eighth goal from spot this Serie A season.

Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus

Replaced Gianluca Frabotta after 61 minutes and turned the game around for the Bianconeri. The much-maligned Italian international provided the assists for the La Vecchia Signora’s first two goals against Spezia.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (4 apps)

The mercurial Slovenian produced another fine performance in which his creativity shone through. Assisted the first goal for Robin Gosens and then scored the fourth with a delightful strike.

Alexis Sanchez – Inter (2 apps)

Made a rare start in the Nerazzurri attack and secured his team the victory against Parma with two goals in an eight-minute spell.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (4 apps)

If Domenico Berardi was weaving his magic for Sassuolo, Insigne was doing the same for the Neapolitan club. Had a spectacular goal disallowed early on but he provided a splendid assist for Giovanni Di Lorenzo and scored his team’s third with a penalty.