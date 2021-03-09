Serie A Team of the Week | Round 26

Inter only needed the solitary goal to defeat Atalanta while AC Milan won 2-0 against Hellas Verona and Juventus earned a 3-1 victory against Lazio.

Napoli also won 3-1 against Bologna and Roma beat Genoa 1-0 whereas Fiorentina and Parma shared the points in a 3-3 draw.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria were held to a 2-2 draw against Cagliari, Udinese scored two without reply against Sassuolo, and Crotone defeated Torino 4-2.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 26 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Samir Handanovic – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Kept a clean sheet against one of Italian and European football’s best attacking sides. His saves on Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel were decisive.

Bartosz Bereszynski – Sampdoria

The often-erratic right-back played undoubtedly his greatest game so far for Il Doria. Made three fantastic blocks in defence and he started as well as finished the move which resulted in the Doriani making it 1-1.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (3 apps)

Limited the influence of Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata in the game and scored the winner for the Nerazzurri.

Gianluca Mancini – Roma (2 apps)

The Giallorossi needed just the one goal to defeat Genoa and it was one of their centre-backs that made the difference with a towering header.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (5 apps)

He had two opportunities to score and was only denied by the crossbar for one of them. Despite that, he provided many dangerous balls and he supplied the assist for Roberto Pereyra to seal the victory against Sassuolo.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (6 apps)

Won many duals during the game and he limited the attacking threat of Antonin Barak in the Hellas Verona midfield.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli (2 apps)

He was not always in the thick of the action but he made a significant contribution by providing assists for Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen.

Valentin Mihaila – Parma

The Romanian starlet came on at half-time and made a big difference to the Ducali’s attacking play. Supplied the cross for Jasmin Kurtic to make it 2-2 and he gave the Crociati a 3-2 lead before Simone Iacoponi’s own goal squandered it.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (5 apps)

Found the back of the net twice against Bologna, could have scored another one in the first half, and created a great chance for Victor Osimhen to seal the win when the score was at 2-0.

Alvaro Morata – Juventus (3 apps)

With Cristiano Ronaldo resting on the bench, the Spaniard lead the Bianconeri attack with panache. Created the equaliser for Adrien Rabiot and then scored two goals. His first goal in particular wrapped up a great counter-attacking move.

Simy – Crotone

The lanky Nigerian striker was the hero for the Calabrian club, scoring twice against Torino. The first was a penalty and the other one was a typical poacher’s strike. And as a result became the club’s all-time top scorer.