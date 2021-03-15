Serie A Team of the Week | Round 27

Inter extended their lead on top of Serie A after defeating Torino 2-1 while AC Milan lost 1-0 to Napoli and Juventus won 3-1 against Cagliari.

Lazio defeated Crotone 3-2, Atalanta won 3-1 against Spezia, and Roma lost 2-0 away to Parma.

Elsewhere, Bologna won 3-1 against Sampdoria, Fiorentina defeated Benevento 4-1, and Sassuolo earned a 3-2 victory against Hellas Verona.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 27 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

David Ospina – Napoli

The often-erratic goalkeeper was alert when called upon for the Partenopei. Saved twice from Rafael Leao and denied an Ante Rebic header.

Mattia Bani – Parma

Tasked with marking Edin Dzeko out of the game, the Ducali defender was able to limit the influence of the Roma striker. Displayed great anticipation and won many aerial duals.

Adama Soumaoro – Bologna (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A tough but fair performance from the Felsinei defender. Sampdoria might have scored once but they might have found more spaces if it wasn’t for the Malian-French centre-back.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (3 apps)

Performed his defensive duties diligently and he also displayed comfort on the ball when playing it out from the back.

Gaston Brugman – Parma

Controlled the midfield for the Ducali and he was not overwhelmed by his Roma counterparts.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (7 apps)

Created opportunities for his teammates to score but he made the difference with a superb strike of his own.

Mario Pasalic – Atalanta

Was given the opportunity to start against Spezia and grabbed a brace thanks to his trademark late runs into the penalty box.

Filip Djuricic – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Dazzled with his creative skills but also helped his team out defensively. Scored his team’s second goal with a low strike.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (4 apps)

Unsettled the Torino defence throughout the match and he connected with Alexis Sanchez’s cross to score the winner.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

The Serbian starlet was sensational against Benevento, scoring a hat-trick in the first half. His third goal from long range evoked memories of the legendary Gabriel Batistuta.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus (3 apps)

La Vecchia Signora secured their victory against Cagliari thanks to a hat-trick in the first half from the evergreen Portuguese forward.