Serie A Team of the Week | Round 28

Inter v Sassuolo was postponed due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the Nerazzurri squad, which allowed AC Milan to narrow the gap with a 3-2 victory against Fiorentina.

Juventus surprisingly lost 1-0 to Benevento, Napoli scored twice without reply against Roma, Lazio only needed the one goal to defeat Udinese, and Atalanta won 2-0 against Hellas Verona.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria earned a 1-0 win against Torino, Spezia and Genoa won 2-1 against Cagliari and Parma respectively, and Bologna came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Crotone.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 28 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Lorenzo Montipo – Benevento

The Stregoni earned a remarkable victory away to Juventus and their goalkeeper was one of the main protagonists with an incredible number of saves.

Simon Kjaer – AC Milan (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A decent performance in defence, but he made an unlikely yet pleasant contribution offensively, providing assists for both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brahim Diaz.

Cristian Romero – Atalanta (4 apps)

La Dea tactician switched to a back four formation and the Argentinian centre-back was the standout in defence. Marshalled the defence well and also contributed offensively.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (4 apps)

A sturdy performance in defence the Senegalese international, who limited the attacking threats from the likes of Pedro and Edin Dzeko throughout the game.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria (3 apps)

Put in a solid shift on the right-wing, and he scored the winning goal, finishing off a magnificent team move with a low strike.

Giulio Maggiore – Spezia

Remained ever-present in the Aquilotti midfield and scored their second goal against Cagliari.

Roberto Soriano – Bologna (3 apps)

Had his moments in the first half but he was far more influential in the second. Often played a major part in the Felsinei’s attacking play.

Adam Marusic – Lazio (4 apps)

Impressed with his attacking play on the left flank and he found the back of the net with a curling strike for the solitary goal of the game.

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta (3 apps)

The Hellas Verona could not contain the giant Colombian striker. Scored in the first half with a delicate finish and he probably should have had another two more.

Gianluca Scamacca – Genoa

Came on in the second half against Parma and won the game for the Grifone with a brace. The winner was the clear standout, which was a fantastic strike from outside of the penalty area.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (2 apps)

The Belgian veteran might not have been heavily involved in the play but he made a clear impact on the scoresheet. Scored twice in the first half; the first was a superb free-kick and the other one completed a great team move.