Solskjaer: We can’t wait for Dalot to come back

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking highly of Diogo Dalot ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League second leg against AC Milan.

The Portuguese full-back is on loan at Milan from Manchester United, and has impressed when called upon this season. Crucially, there is no option for Milan to buy the player.

Many at United felt Dalot’s loan move could spell the end of his time at Old Trafford, but Solskjaer’s comments suggest otherwise.

“I am really happy with his growth,” the United boss said. “He is our player and we can’t wait for him to come back”.

The Norwegian also discussed the reasons for sending Dalot out on loan in the first place.

“Our plan was to allow him to get back in shape,” he explained. “Here he was hit by a lot of physical problems. Now he is having a great season, in a historic club like Milan.”