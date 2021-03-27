Spinazzola not concerned by Italian failure in Europe

Leonardo Spinazzola does not see the early elimination of Serie A clubs in Europe as symptomatic of a negative trend.

The Roma defender appeared as a substitute in Italy’s 2-0 victory against Northern Ireland in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening and he was asked after the match if there was a reason for the general struggles of the Italian teams in Europe.

“This year is a special case,” Spinazzola said in his press conference. “Last year Atalanta almost knocked out Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus always do well in the Champions League.

“This year is a special case, but they are there because in Europe everyone is strong.”

Roma are the only Italian team remaining in European competition for 2020/21 and they will face Dutch giants Ajax in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the international break.

Inter were eliminated from the group stage of the Champions League while Juventus, Lazio, and Atalanta were eliminated from the Round of 16, and AC Milan were knocked out of the Europa League in the Round of 16.