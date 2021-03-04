Spirited Parma fall short against Inter

Inter claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini to move six points clear at the top of the Serie A table on Thursday evening.

The Crociati showed their most stubborn side in the first half, but an Alexis Sanchez brace in the second saw Antonio Conte’s side leave Emilia-Romagna with three points in the bag.

Inter didn’t have things all their own way in the first half and could have gone in at the break behind. Dennis Man wanted a penalty when he kicked Nicolo Barella’s leg while trying to shoot, but nothing was given.

Man had a header drop narrowly wide as well, and Samir Handanovic had to be alert to keep Jasmin Kurtic out.

Parma showed fight and were only beaten by the finest of margins. Alexis Sanchez found himself through on Luigi Sepe, and his effort was palmed by the Parma goalkeeper. Just as it crept over the line, Riccardo Gagliolo looked to have cleared it, only for the goal-line technology to confirm it had gone in.

Romelu Lukaku found space shortly after and, just as he looked set to shoot, selflessly played the Chilean in to calmly finish for his second.

But even two goals behind, the Crociati kept going. They got their reward when a Giuseppe Pezzella cross went over Yann Karmoh’s head and Hernani was on hand to volley home and reduce the deficit.

The hosts continued to push but just couldn’t get the second goal they so desperately craved.