Stefano Pioli plays down the importance of AC Milan’s clash with Manchester United

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has tried to play down the idea that his side’s tie with Manchester United is an early final.

Excitement arose when Manchester United were drawn against Milan in the Europa League’s round of 16, and it certainly appears to be the standout tie of the round.

In his pre-match press conference, Pioli was asked if the game is an early final for Milan. He responded: “I don’t think so, many teams still in the running can aim to win the trophy.

“It’s a prestigious clash between two clubs with a lot of history and a past. We are working to get back to winning ways.”

Piolo then discussed Paolo Maldini’s comments about becoming a Champions league challenger again.

“Maldini recently said that it takes at least a couple of years of continuous presence in the Champions League to think about increasing the level and then raising the bar,” Pioli said. “Ours is a positive path, but there is still a long way to go, with enthusiasm. ”