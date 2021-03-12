Super-sub Caicedo rescues Lazio win over Crotone

Lazio scored a late winner to beat Crotone 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday afternoon.

The Biancocelesti took the lead early on through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Simy Nwankwo equalised after half an hour. Ten minutes later Lazio were ahead through Luis Alberto, but a Simy penalty after the restart saw them pegged back again.

After a period of sustained pressure, Felipe Caicedo scored yet another late winning goal for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Lazio were on top from the kick off and after 13 minutes they took the lead. Stefan Radu played a deep cross in from the left, and Milinkovic-Savic calmly volleyed it into the bottom left corner with the inside of his boot.

Crotone hadn’t created anything for the first half an hour but were suddenly level. After their first sustained period of possession, Simy hit a low shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards that caught Pepe Reina out.

Despite a promising few minutes after the equaliser, Crotone were quickly behind again. In the 39th minute, Ciro Immobile’s layoff on the edge of the box was calmly swept in by Alberto.

Three minutes into the first half Crotone won a penalty when Junior Messias was tripped by Mohamed Fares after a good attack. Simy calmly rolled it past Reina to double his tally and draw Crotone level again.

Lazio pressured Crotone for almost the entire second half and it finally paid with six minutes to go. Gonzalo Escalante’s long-range shot was controlled by Caicedo who smashed it into the topped corner.

The defeat leaves Crotone rooted to the bottom of Serie A on 16 points and a mountain to climb. Lazio move one point behind sixth-placed Napoli, having played one extra game.